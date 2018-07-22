English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Key Leader of Nawaz Sharif’s Party Gets Life Sentence Ahead of July 25 Election
Hanif Abbasi, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, was convicted by the Control of Narcotics Substances Court of Rawalpindi and sentenced to life in the case related to misuse of controlled chemical ephedrine.
Hanif Abbasi, a candidate from Pakistan Muslim League-N party for upcoming general election, talks to his supporters outside a court in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, July 21, 2018. A court convicted Abbasi, a former lawmaker and candidate for national assembly Saturday and gave him life term for misusing controlled chemical he obtained for his pharmaceutical company.(AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Islamabad: A leading PML-N candidate for the July 25 general elections was arrested and sent to Adiala jail after he was convicted by a court and handed down life imprisonment in a six-year old case, in another setback to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Hanif Abbasi, a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, was convicted by the Control of Narcotics Substances Court of Rawalpindi and sentenced to life in the case related to misuse of controlled chemical ephedrine.
Abbasi, a close aide of Sharif, was arrested from the court yesterday and taken to Adiala Jail where the PML-N supremo is already jailed.
He was contesting the elections against Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid from Rawalpindi. His conviction will give Rashid a walkover since there is no covering candidate of the PML-N in the constituency. Rashid had regularly predicted in his speeches that Abbasi would be disqualified.
"Abbasi was involved in the drug trade and he should face the results," Rashid said, commenting on the verdict.
The court acquitted seven other accused in the case while giving them the benefit of doubt.
The ephedrine case surfaced in March 2011 when the then federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin told the National Assembly that the government would investigate the allocation of 9,000 kg of ephedrine to pharmaceutical companies.
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) registered a case against nine suspects, including Abbasi, in June 2012.
Abbasi was charged of misusing 500 kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010.
He allegedly sold it to smugglers instead of using it as medicine.
Those absolved of charges included the son of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Ali Musa Gilani, and former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin.
The conviction might further vitiate the atmosphere of elections which is already highly charged due to imprisonment of Sharif and his daughter in a corruption case.
Sharif's son-in-law retired Capt Muhammad Safdar was also disqualified from contesting polls after being convicted in Avenflied properties case.
