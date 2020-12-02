Key U.S. House Democrat Hopeful On Coronavirus Stimulus, But No Deal Yet

WASHINGTON: U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday that no deal for fresh coronavirus relief has been achieved yet between Democrats and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McDonnell, but he expressed hope that one could be reached “in the next few days.”

Speaking to reporters, Hoyer also said that any legislation that could be approved next week would likely need to be supplemented with further aid next year, as Americans battle the deadly virus that has shuttered millions of businesses and killed more than 270,000 Americans.

