KFC Suspends ‘Its Finger Lickin’ Good’ Slogan Amid Pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky.: Dont lick your fingers!

Thats what Kentucky Fried Chicken signaled to customers Monday as the company suspended its Its Finger Lickin Good tagline after 64 years, deeming it the most inappropriate slogan for 2020″ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension will affect the slogan’s use in global advertising for a little while,” the company said in a statement.

We find ourselves in a unique situation having an iconic slogan that doesnt quite fit in the current environment, said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the companys global chief marketing officer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s coronavirus safety measures calls for people to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce exposure to the virus.

For now, the company, which is a subsidiary of Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands, is telling fans not to worry.

The slogan will be back, the statement said. Just when the time is right.

