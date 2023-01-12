Khalistan Supporters Deface Temple in Australia, Paint 'Hindustan Murdabad', Anti-Modi Graffiti

A Hindu temple in Australia’s Melbourne was allegedly attacked by Khalistan supporters and defaced with anti-India graffiti, a report said.

The wall of the prominent BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Melbourne’s northern suburb was painted with the slogan ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ meaning ‘Death to India’ on Thursday morning, The Australia Today reported.

The temple committee condemned the attack by saying that it was shocked by the vandalism and hate.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate. We offer our prayers for peace and harmony and will provide a fuller statement in due course," BAPS Swaminarayan temple said.

The report also said that the Khalistan group also wrote praises of an Indian terrorist, Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale, a supporter of the creation of a proposed Sikh majority state of Khalistan.

Bhindrawale was killed by the Army during Operation Bluestar in 1984.

The MP of the Northern Metropolitan in Australia said that the vandalism is deeply distressing for the Hindu community.

“This vandalism is deeply distressing for Victoria’s peaceful Hindu community, especially at this holy time," Evan Mulholland, Liberal MP for the Northern Metropolitan Region reportedly said.

According to Australia Today, the Khalistani supporters also recorded a video of the act of vandalism and are sharing it on social media.

According to an India Today report, the Hindu community has registered a formal complaint with the police. It added that there were also messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted on the walls of the temple.

Kerala Hindu association has also condemned the incident.

Makrand Bhagwat, President of the Hindu Council in Victoria state said, “Any kind of hatred and vandalism against places of worship is not acceptable and we condemn it.”

“And this kind of activity is in violation of the racial and religious tolerance act of Victoria. We demand Victoria Police and Premier Dan Andrews to take strong action against the perpetrators," he added.

