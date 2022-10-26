Khalistani Separatists Clash with Canadian Indians Celebrating Diwali in Mississauga

A brawl broke out between Indian-origin Canadians and members of the Khalistan separatist movement during a Diwali party in the Canadian city of Mississauga.

DIWALI NIGHT ‘FIGHT’: A flag-waving faceoff between Indian & Khalistan supporters at Westwood Mall, Malton-Mississauga, on Diwali night appears to have triggered what Peel Police described as reports of "400-500 people fighting in a parking lot." One person was injured. https://t.co/EBC0HAKLKP pic.twitter.com/FIA3vbELpd — Daksh Panwar (@Daksh280) October 25, 2022

Videos shared on social media showed two groups, one holding the tricolour and the others holding the Khalistan flag at a Diwali party in Mississauga. The Peel police later confirmed that one person was injured in the brawl. The person suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.

Initially there were reports that 400 to 500 people were involved in a fight in a parking lot at Goreway Dr. and Etude Dr. in Malton during celebrations for Diwali, local news media website insauga.com reported.

The video was also shared in TikTok which gained over 200,000 views since it was uploaded. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The footage shows police officers standing between two groups of people, with one group holding the Indian national flag and the others holding Khalistan flags, trying to end a standoff between both groups.

The police did not make any arrests.

Speaking to Toronto CityNews, Peel police constable Mandeep Khatra said that the fights were isolated and entire groups were not involved in the fight.

“There was information that there were smaller groups involved in fights, but not the whole group,” Khatra was quoted as saying by CityNews.

“We originally received information that a fight had occurred. The police attended, there was a large crowd, a lot of people yelling and screaming. It was determined to be a Diwali celebration and police remained in the area to keep the peace and were present in the area until the crowd dispersed,” Khatra further added.

Canada in the past few months has seen a rise in anti-India activities led by those sympathetic to the creation of a separate Khalistani state. The supporters of the Khalistani state have also participated in vandalising Hindu temples in several Canadian provinces including capital Toronto where they defaced the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple.

The Indian government earlier in September issued a notice asking Indians in Canada to remain vigilant in the wake of rising anti-India activities.

