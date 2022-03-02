Kharkiv Virtually in Russia's Grip, Troops Helping in Evacuation of Indians at Govt Request: Sources

The city of Kharkiv in the northeast of Ukraine is now virtually under Russian control, top Indian government sources have told CNN-News18. Russian forces that have been raining explosives and bullets on the city are avoiding areas where Indians may be holed up after being asked by Indian representatives, they added.

All the female Indian students who were stranded there are on their way to Ukraine’s western border by train and only some male students remain, said the sources

“We are tying up with the Russian side for the safe passage of our students," they told CNN-News18.

The Russians have been cooperating and assuring safe passage to all Indians, the sources said. Talks over the issue are on at the highest level, they added.

India has stepped up measures to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Efforts are on to reach cities in the eastern part of that country, though it is not easy, as intense fighting is on there between Russian and Ukrainian troops, officials said.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine earlier in the day issued a second urgent advisory, asking Indian nationals to immediately leave Kharkiv. “Those students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway station can proceed on foot…” it reads.

