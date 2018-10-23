English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khashoggi’s Body Parts Found in Saudi Consul General’s Garden: Report
The 59-year-old murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body had been cut up and his face disfigured.
File photo of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
London: The body parts of murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found at the Saudi consul general's home in Istanbul, a UK-based broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
According to Sky News, the 59-year-old Washington Post contributor's body had been "cut up" and his face "disfigured", with the remains found in the garden of the consul general's home.
Dogu Perincek, leader of Turkey's Rodina party, also claimed in an interview that the journalist's body parts were discovered in a well in the garden at the consul general's home, Haberler reported.
The development came shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan accused Saudi Arabia of plotting Khashoggi's murder. He said there can be no cover up in the case and asked Riyadh to extradite 18 suspects.
He said the killing was planned in advance and called on Saudi Arabia to reveal more details, including where Khashoggi's body was. "Why has the body of someone who was officially said to be killed not been found yet?" asked Erdogan.
However, the President did not produce video or audio evidence his government allegedly possessed. Turkish officials earlier said they had recordings confirming that Khashoggi was tortured, killed, had his fingers cut off and was dismembered.
Khashoggi — a fierce critic of Riyadh's human rights violations and of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies — disappeared after entering the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on October 2 for paperwork needed for his planned marriage.
Earlier, there were reports that Khashoggi's severed fingers were taken back to Saudi Arabia and presented to the Crown Prince as a "macabre trophy" after the murder.
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
