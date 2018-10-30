English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Khashoggi's Fiance Criticises Trump's Response, Urges Him to 'Not Pave Way for Cover-up'
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiance said in reference to an alleged Saudi hit squad sent to kill the Washington Post Journalist: 'If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my Jamal, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself.'
Hatice Cengiz, who is Turkish, reacts during an interview on Turkish television channel HaberTurk. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Istanbul: The Turkish fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on US President Donald Trump and other leaders to ensure that his killing at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul is not covered up, while top Saudi and Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday held the second day of discussions on the investigation.
Speaking at a memorial in London on Monday, Hatice Cengiz expressed disappointment in the "leadership of many countries."
Singling out Trump, she urged him to "help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served." "He should not pave the way for a cover-up of my fiance's murder. Let's not let money taint our conscience and compromise our values," she said.
Cengiz also told the memorial that she wishes she had entered the consulate instead of her fiance.
She said in reference to an alleged Saudi hit squad sent to kill the Washington Post Journalist: "If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my Jamal, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself."
Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, arrived at Istanbul's main courthouse Tuesday for more talks with Istanbul's chief public prosecutor, Irfan Fidan, on the investigation into the killing, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
The two had met for an hour and 15 minutes on Monday as part of an agreement between Riyadh and Ankara for cooperation over the investigation.
Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia for the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi a journalist who had written critically of Saudi Arabia's crown prince in columns for The Washington Post.
It is also seeking Saudi Arabia's help to locate Khashoggi's body, which still has not been found.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has said the kingdom will try the perpetrators and bring them to justice after the investigation is completed.
Under mounting international pressure, Saudi Arabia has changed its narrative about Khashoggi's killing several times, and has recently acknowledged that Turkish evidence shows it was premeditated.
Speaking at a memorial in London on Monday, Hatice Cengiz expressed disappointment in the "leadership of many countries."
Singling out Trump, she urged him to "help reveal the truth and ensure justice be served." "He should not pave the way for a cover-up of my fiance's murder. Let's not let money taint our conscience and compromise our values," she said.
Cengiz also told the memorial that she wishes she had entered the consulate instead of her fiance.
She said in reference to an alleged Saudi hit squad sent to kill the Washington Post Journalist: "If only I knew that would be the last time I would see my Jamal, his smile, hear his laughter, I would have stood in front of that murderous team myself."
Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor, Saud al-Mojeb, arrived at Istanbul's main courthouse Tuesday for more talks with Istanbul's chief public prosecutor, Irfan Fidan, on the investigation into the killing, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
The two had met for an hour and 15 minutes on Monday as part of an agreement between Riyadh and Ankara for cooperation over the investigation.
Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 Saudi suspects detained in Saudi Arabia for the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi a journalist who had written critically of Saudi Arabia's crown prince in columns for The Washington Post.
It is also seeking Saudi Arabia's help to locate Khashoggi's body, which still has not been found.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir has said the kingdom will try the perpetrators and bring them to justice after the investigation is completed.
Under mounting international pressure, Saudi Arabia has changed its narrative about Khashoggi's killing several times, and has recently acknowledged that Turkish evidence shows it was premeditated.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Air (2018) With Retina Display, Touch ID Launched For 1199 USD: Everything You Need to Know
- Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
- 'Trick or Treat' Yourself to These Spooky Dishes This Halloween
- American Sisters Sue USA Gymnastics over Sex Abuse Scandal
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...