Killdeer Turns Killjoy as Bird and 4 Eggs Hold Up Canada’s Biggest Music Festival

Canada’s much-awaited music festival, Bluefest, may be delayed this year since an unexpected guest has shown up at the venue – a bird with her nest.While workers were setting up a stage for the festival, they discovered the bird, a killdeer, guarding her four eggs. To move the bird, the organisers need federal permission as this breed is protected by the Canadian government."I have to say this is one of the most challenging problems that we've been presented with recently," Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan told CNN.The idea to move the nest may not be a good one, according to experts.“A parent killdeer may abandon the eggs if they are moved more than a few feet,” Carleton University naturalist Michael Runtz told CNN partner CBC.Killdeer eggs take between 24 and 28 days to hatch, and the birds can fly away shortly after. The festival is set to begin July 5.As a precaution, the site has been sealed to avoid any damage to the nest. Meanwhile, awaiting the federal permission, the organisers are looking for options to relocate the nest.Bluesfest cites an average attendance of more than 300,000 fans. This year's line-up includes Shawn Mendes, the Foo Fighters and the Dave Matthews Band.