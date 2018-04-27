GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kim Jong Un Becomes First North Korean Leader to Cross Border into South Since War

The two leaders smiled and shook hands after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon they cross over to North Korea briefly, which they did for a few steps, then returned to the South, holding hands.

Reuters

Updated:April 27, 2018, 7:18 AM IST
South Korean President Moon Jae-in salutes next to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a ceremony at the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea for the first time on Friday, where he was greeted by the South's president, Moon Jae-in ahead of the two Koreas' first summit in more than a decade.

The two leaders smiled and shook hands after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon they cross over to North Korea briefly, which they did for a few steps, then returned to the South, holding hands.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
