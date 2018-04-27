English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Jong Un Becomes First North Korean Leader to Cross Border into South Since War
The two leaders smiled and shook hands after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon they cross over to North Korea briefly, which they did for a few steps, then returned to the South, holding hands.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in salutes next to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a ceremony at the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the border into South Korea for the first time on Friday, where he was greeted by the South's president, Moon Jae-in ahead of the two Koreas' first summit in more than a decade.
The two leaders smiled and shook hands after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon they cross over to North Korea briefly, which they did for a few steps, then returned to the South, holding hands.
Also Watch
The two leaders smiled and shook hands after which Kim Jong Un gestured to Moon they cross over to North Korea briefly, which they did for a few steps, then returned to the South, holding hands.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
- As Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding Rumours Take Flight, Here's What The Actor Has To Say On Her Idea of Marriage
- Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Wrap Up Kashmir Shoot, Head To Leh On Bikes
- Nissan LEAF Becomes First All-Electric Car to Get New 5-Star Euro NCAP Safety Rating [Video]
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know