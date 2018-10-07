English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Jong Un, Pompeo Agree to 2nd US-North Korea Summit at 'Earliest Date'
The two sides agreed to 'continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit', US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. (File photo: AP)
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said on Sunday.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible”, South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.
The two sides agreed to "continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit", Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in, following his meeting with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang earlier on Sunday.
