English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Takes 30 Minutes Off North Korea’s Clocks to Rejoin South's Time Zone
The two countries on the divided peninsula have had different time zones since 2015 when the North suddenly changed its standard time to 30 minutes behind the South.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a banquet on the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea. (Image: Reuters)
Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would move the country's clocks 30 minutes forward to unify with the South's time zone as a conciliatory gesture after Friday's inter-Korean summit, Seoul said on Sunday.
The two countries on the divided peninsula have had different time zones since 2015 when the North suddenly changed its standard time to 30 minutes behind the South.
Pyongyang cited a nationalistic rationale, saying it would return the North to the time zone used before Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula to mark the 70th anniversary of its liberation from Tokyo.
But Kim promised to change the time zone back during the historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon's spokesman said.
The pair held the summit — the third such meeting between the two Koreas — at the border truce village of Panmunjom, during which Kim set the foot on the south side of the border for the first time and the two leaders pledged to pursue denuclearisation and a permanent peace.
Kim said he found it "heartbreaking" to see the two wall clocks hanging at the summit room showing different times for the two neighbours, the spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.
"Since we were the ones who made the change from the standard time, we will go back to the original time. You can announce it publicly," Yoon quoted Kim as saying.
Yoon hailed the move as a "symbolic move" for better ties between Seoul and Pyongyang.
The creation of "Pyongyang time" drew criticism from Moon's conservative predecessor, Park Geun-hye, for further deepening the disparity between the two Koreas whose division was sealed by the 1950-53 Korean War.
The two countries have remained at war technically after the war ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty, and Moon and Kim on Friday vowed to seek the formal end of the war.
Also Watch
The two countries on the divided peninsula have had different time zones since 2015 when the North suddenly changed its standard time to 30 minutes behind the South.
Pyongyang cited a nationalistic rationale, saying it would return the North to the time zone used before Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula to mark the 70th anniversary of its liberation from Tokyo.
But Kim promised to change the time zone back during the historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Moon's spokesman said.
The pair held the summit — the third such meeting between the two Koreas — at the border truce village of Panmunjom, during which Kim set the foot on the south side of the border for the first time and the two leaders pledged to pursue denuclearisation and a permanent peace.
Kim said he found it "heartbreaking" to see the two wall clocks hanging at the summit room showing different times for the two neighbours, the spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.
"Since we were the ones who made the change from the standard time, we will go back to the original time. You can announce it publicly," Yoon quoted Kim as saying.
Yoon hailed the move as a "symbolic move" for better ties between Seoul and Pyongyang.
The creation of "Pyongyang time" drew criticism from Moon's conservative predecessor, Park Geun-hye, for further deepening the disparity between the two Koreas whose division was sealed by the 1950-53 Korean War.
The two countries have remained at war technically after the war ended with an armistice instead of a peace treaty, and Moon and Kim on Friday vowed to seek the formal end of the war.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- OnePlus 6 Launches In India On May 17: Top 5 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU