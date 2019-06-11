English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kim Jong Un's Half-brother, Who Was Assassinated in 2017, was a CIA Informant: Report
Although, details of the exact relationship between Kim Jong-nam and the CIA remain unclear the Washington Post report suggested that he would go to Malaysia to meet their operatives. He was later assassinated in Malaysia.
Kim was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2017 when two women smeared his face with what appeared to be a nerve gas. (Image : AP)
Loading...
Washington: Kim Jong-nam, the murdered half-brother of North Korea's Kim Jong Un, was an informant for the CIA whose operatives met him on several occasions, according to a media report.
Kim was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2017 when two women smeared his face with what appeared to be a nerve gas. After reporting the incident to airport officials, he was rushed to the hospital but died in the ambulance.
South Korean and US officials have said North Korean authorities ordered the assassination of Kim, who had been critical of his family's dynastic rule. Pyongyang has denied the allegation.
Details of the exact relationship between Kim and the CIA remain unclear.
The CIA operatives had met with Kim, 45, on several occasions, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
He travelled to Malaysia in February 2017 to meet with his CIA contact, though it remains uncertain as to whether or not that was the sole purpose of the trip.
Kim lived primarily outside North Korea, usually residing just outside of China in Macau. Reports said he was providing intelligence to several other countries. China was named
specifically as a beneficiary of information.
The newspaper cited an unnamed "person knowledgeable about the matter" for the report.
"There was a nexus" between the CIA and Kim, the report said.
Two women were charged with poisoning Kim by smearing his face with liquid VX, a banned chemical weapon. Malaysia released Indonesian Siti Aisyah in March and Doan Thi Huong, who is Vietnamese, in May.
The Wall Street Journal said: "Several former US officials said the half-brother, who had lived outside of North Korea for many years and had no known power base in Pyongyang, was unlikely to be able to provide details of the secretive country's inner workings.
US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have met twice, in Hanoi in February and Singapore in June last year.
Early optimism that the leaders' personal rapport would lead to a deal on denuclearisation weakened after their most recent talks ended without an agreement and competing accounts of why
the summit ended in disarray
Kim was assassinated at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2017 when two women smeared his face with what appeared to be a nerve gas. After reporting the incident to airport officials, he was rushed to the hospital but died in the ambulance.
South Korean and US officials have said North Korean authorities ordered the assassination of Kim, who had been critical of his family's dynastic rule. Pyongyang has denied the allegation.
Details of the exact relationship between Kim and the CIA remain unclear.
The CIA operatives had met with Kim, 45, on several occasions, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
He travelled to Malaysia in February 2017 to meet with his CIA contact, though it remains uncertain as to whether or not that was the sole purpose of the trip.
Kim lived primarily outside North Korea, usually residing just outside of China in Macau. Reports said he was providing intelligence to several other countries. China was named
specifically as a beneficiary of information.
The newspaper cited an unnamed "person knowledgeable about the matter" for the report.
"There was a nexus" between the CIA and Kim, the report said.
Two women were charged with poisoning Kim by smearing his face with liquid VX, a banned chemical weapon. Malaysia released Indonesian Siti Aisyah in March and Doan Thi Huong, who is Vietnamese, in May.
The Wall Street Journal said: "Several former US officials said the half-brother, who had lived outside of North Korea for many years and had no known power base in Pyongyang, was unlikely to be able to provide details of the secretive country's inner workings.
US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un have met twice, in Hanoi in February and Singapore in June last year.
Early optimism that the leaders' personal rapport would lead to a deal on denuclearisation weakened after their most recent talks ended without an agreement and competing accounts of why
the summit ended in disarray
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- RIP Li’l Homie: Ranveer Singh Remembers His Fan in a Heartfelt Post
- NASA Installs Webcam to Give Live Feed of making of Mars 2020 Rover to Viewers
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
- From Nairobi to Rajkot, Five Times Yuvraj Sizzled on International Stage
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results