Kim Jong Un's Heir Revealed? North Korean Leader Shows off Daughter at Military Banquet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought a child, believed to be his daughter, to a lavish banquet at a military barracks on Tuesday, signalling that the girl is being groomed as the eventual successor in the authoritative family regime.

The girl, believed to be Kim’s second child, Ju Ae and her father were joined by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, in the visit to the barracks to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), CNN reported.

For years, Pyongyang’s state media never mentioned Kim’s children, but he unveiled Ju Ae at an intercontinental ballistic missile launch in November last year.

Since then, the 10-year-old has appeared alongside her father at multiple high-profile events.

A Korean Central News Agency report described seeing Kim and “his respected” daughter as a dream come true for the military officials at the banquet.

Pictures released by a state-run newspaper showed the girl walking next to Kim Jong Un and her mother as they entered the venue while the military officers applauded.

The girl was seated in the center of the lead table between Kim and her mother.

In November last year, Kim brought his daughter at the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Pictures showed a beaming Kim holding hands with an adoring girl in a white puffer jacket and red shoes, walking in front of a giant black-and-white missile and appearing to celebrate a successful test.

According to analysts, Ju Ae is the equivalent of a North Korean “princess" and that her constant appearances with her father could indicate she is his anointed successor.

North Korean state media had published a story with pictures of Kim and his daughter, describing her as his “most beloved” child, the report said.

Kim Jong Un- the grandson of North Korea’s founding leader Kim Il Sung and the third generation of the Kim family to lead the country — married his wife Ri Sol Ju, in 2009, according to Seoul’s spy agency.

She gave birth to their first child the following year, with their second and third born in 2013 and 2017, the agency has said.

