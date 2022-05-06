‘Kindly Don’t Patronize’: Indian Envoy To UN Tirumurti Slams Dutch Envoy With Scathing Response

Indian ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Thursday criticised the Dutch ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland Karel van Oosterom when the latter questioned him on India’s abstention from voting against Russia’s so-called military operation in Ukraine. Tirumurti issued a sharp response and asked him not to patronize India.

Kindly don’t patronize us Ambassador. We know what to do.— PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) May 5, 2022

The spat began when TS Tirumurti shared India’s official statement at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Twitter and Oosterom responded to Tirumurti’s tweet by questioning India’s abstention. “You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN Charter,” Oosterom said.

Oosterom’s response was met with criticism from several Indians on Twitter but Tirumurti delivered a scathing response which has now become standard for India, following the attempts taken by various entities of the US and European political establishment to criticise India for its longstanding cultural and strategic ties with Russia. “Kindly don’t patronize us Ambassador. We know what to do,” Tirumurti said.

Oosterom also failed to acknowledge the key points from the statement of India’s response where Tirumurti highlighted that India remains committed to ensuring that hostilities end and both sides turn to diplomacy to end the war. It also says that India is supporting Ukrainian civilians trapped in the war by supplying food, clothing and medical supplies. India also called for immediate cessation of hostilities in wartorn areas of Ukraine so that civilians can be evacuated.

Indian Twitter users also chimed in pointing out that the US and European political establishment looks away when there is loss of life due to terrorism in Asia but are quick to express their concern when their own territories are now experiencing the wrath of war. A similar sentiment was echoed by Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar earlier last month during Raisina Dialogue when he told participants present that the security situation in Asia was precarious throughout the previous decade but Europe did not jump to the rescue.

India has faced accusations of funding Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war for its defence and trade ties with Russia. India, however, has pointed out on several forums that India’s oil imports from Russia are miniscule compared to what Europe buys on a daily basis.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.