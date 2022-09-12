King Charles Leads Procession Behind Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin As It Makes Way to Edinburgh Cathedral

Thousands lined the streets on Monday in the Scottish capital Edinburgh to pay their respects as the flag-draped oak coffin of late Queen Elizabeth II arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral where her body will lie at rest for 24 hours. The solemn procession along the Royal Mile, which links Edinburgh Castle with the Palace of Holyroodhouse, was led by King Charles III dressed in army uniform, along with his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward for a memorial service.

Four days after the 96-year-old monarch died at her Scottish retreat Balmoral Castle, a military bagpiper played as the queen’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse. A gun salute crashed out from a battery on Edinburgh Castle as the hearse began its journey.

Many thousands of people have lined the streets to say goodbye to their Queen of 70 years. pic.twitter.com/jgZbP5qWgB — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 12, 2022

King Charles and Queen Consort followed the coffin into the Cathedral. The Duke of Hamilton Alexander Douglas-Hamilton then placed the Crown of Scotland on the coffin.

The Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/WT7EHXXAqP — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 12, 2022

The coffin will be allowed to lie in St Giles’ Cathedral for an overnight vigil till Tuesday for the public to pay their last respects. The coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday where on Wednesday it will begin a period of lying in state until early on September 19 – the day of Elizabeth’s state funeral- on a catafalque at Westminster Hall.

After the Queen’s 70-year reign, Charles became king on her death and was formally proclaimed as monarch on Saturday. The 73-year-old is now king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

On Sunday, the queen’s oak coffin was taken by hearse on a six-hour journey from Balmoral through picturesque Scottish countryside, villages, small towns and cities to Edinburgh.

Tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the roads to pay their respects, while huge crowds, some in tears, gathered in Edinburgh to greet the cortege.

Earlier in the day in London, King Charles had addressed members of the British parliament at Westminster Hall. He called parliament the “living and breathing instrument of our democracy” and pledged to follow his late mother’s example in maintaining its independence. Charles told members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords: “While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion.

“She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here