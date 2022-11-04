King Charles’ Teddy Bear Had its Own Valet Even When the Royal Was in His 40s, Claims New Book

A new book ‘The King: The Life of Charles III’ by Christopher Andersen revealed that King Charles appointed a staff to look after his favourite childhood teddy bear – even when he was in his forties.

Charles’ trusted valet Michael Fawcett was in charge of the stuffed toy and Mabel Anderson, the former nanny to the royal family, was even called out of retirement if the stuffed toy required maintenance. Anderson was the only person who was allowed ‘to take a needle and thread to Prince Charles’ teddy bear’, Andersen claimed.

The author pointed out that when the Teddy Bear was being repaired one would think that Charles’ own child was having a major surgery.

The book also claimed that Fawcett was tasked with shaving the then Prince of Wales’ face and helping him put on pants. He would also tie his shoes and squeeze the toothpaste into his monogrammed toothbrush.

Fawcett made his bed and also placed his pyjamas.

A separate report from the New York Post claimed Charles gave precise instructions to attendants on how to iron his shoelaces. The claim was made by Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles’ late wife Princess Diana and also the Queen.

Burell said that Charles’ shoelaces and pyjamas were pressed every morning and the laces were pressed flat with an iron. Charles also wanted the bath plug to remain in a certain position and water temperature to be tepid and the bathtub to be half full.

He also said that the valets squeezed one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.

A former member of the Royal Staff told news agencies that King Charles III prefers a healthy breakfast which consists of homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit and fresh fruit juices.

It was also revealed by former member of the Royal staff Chef Graham Newbould to the New York Post that the King travels with a breakfast box which contains six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit and ‘anything that’s a bit special that he is a bit fussy about’.

