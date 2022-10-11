King Charles Wants His Coronation Ceremony ‘Slimmed Down’, to Last Not More than an Hour

The UK’s King Charles III’s coronation will not be a major affair as it was in case of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. According to reports by several British media outlets, the new monarch wants to opt for a ‘much more low-key and slimmed down’ crowning ceremony.

Charles is likely to do away with a number of archaic traditions.

Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, held in 1953, was a global affair with 8,000 guests in attendance at the Westminster Abbey. At least 129 nations were officially represented during the ceremony.

The Mail last week reported that King Charles guest list has narrowed down to 2000 and the dress code will also be more casual. He wants to scrap ancient customs like the monarch being presented with ‘several golden objects including spurs, bracelets and a robe’. He aims to finish the coronation in an hour rather than three.

The coronation ceremony is codenamed as ‘Operation Golden Orb’ and the Mail said Prince William is likely to play a major role in the coronation of the 73-year-old monarch.

“The King has stripped back a lot of the coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years,” officials privy to developments within the royal family told the Mail.

The Duke of Norfolk, Edward Fitzalan-Howard is organising the event but the Mail said William will play a key role in the proceedings.

According to a report by news agency Bloomberg, June 3 was the expected date for the ceremony but news agency Mirror said the date is yet to be finalised.

Once the date is confirmed, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony. King Charles will take the coronation oath on the very throne where every British ruler has been crowned ruler since 1926.

Charles will become the oldest person to be crowned monarch in British history next year as he will take the oath of emperor while holding the sovereign’s sceptre and rod and orb.

Royal historian Justin Vovk, according to a report by Sky News, said there was talk within 48 hours of the Queen’s death that the Crown will have to be very careful with the coronation.

