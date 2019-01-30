English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
King of Spain Visits Iraq, First in 40 years After Spain Took Party in US-Led 2003 Invasion
King Felipe is one of a series of leaders to visit Baghdad since the start of the year, including US President Donald Trump, who drew criticism for failing to meet a single Iraqi official.
File photo of Spanish King Philippe (Image : Reuters)
Baghdad: Spain's King Felipe VI on Wednesday visited special forces helping Iraq fight jihadists, during the first trip by a Spanish monarch to the war-ravaged country in four decades, a diplomat said.
The king, whose country is a member of an international coalition battling the Islamic State group, also later met President Barham Saleh.
Iraq in 2017 declared victory over IS following a bruising months-long campaign backed by the coalition, which continues to carry out operations against the jihadists.
Spain, which took part in the US-led 2003 invasion of Iraq that overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein, went on to support Iraqi troops as they battled to roll back IS, which seized a third of the country including second city Mosul in 2014.
Hundreds of Spanish military instructors remain in the country.
King Felipe is one of a series of leaders to visit Baghdad since the start of the year, including US President Donald Trump, who drew criticism for failing to meet a single Iraqi official.
Baghdad has also hosted the chief diplomats of its two main allies, Washington and Tehran -- themselves bitter enemies.
Iraq's precarious position has been complicated by Trump's shock decision last month to pull troops from neighbouring Syria.
That has prompted pro-Iran factions to intensify their calls for an accelerated withdrawal of US troops from Iraq
