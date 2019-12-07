Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

King Salman Calls Trump, Expresses 'Anger' over 'Barbaric' US Naval Air Base Shooting

The deceased includes the shooter and eight others including at least two law enforcement officials were injured in the attack at the US naval air base Pensacola, Florida, Friday morning.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
King Salman Calls Trump, Expresses 'Anger' over 'Barbaric' US Naval Air Base Shooting
File photo of Saudi King Salman.

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday received a call from the king of Saudi Arabia, who expressed "anger" on the "barbaric act" of shooting by a Saudi national at a naval air base in Florida that left four people dead.

The deceased includes the shooter, identified as a Saudi national Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani. Eight others including at least two law enforcement officials were injured in the attack at the US naval air base Pensacola, Florida, Friday morning.

"King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida," Trump said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

"The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people," Trump said in his tweet.

According to media reports, the shooter was a member of the Saudi Air Force and was training at the base.

"There's obviously going to be a lot of questions about this individual being a foreign national, being a part of the Saudi Air Force and then to be here training on our soil and to do this," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters at a news conference.

The Governor spoke with Trump earlier in the day. "Obviously the government of Saudi Arabia needs to make things better for these victims. I think they're going to owe a debt here given that this was one of their individuals," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram