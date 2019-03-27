Knew PM Modi Would Use Pulwama to Create War Hysteria, Says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his country was fairly certain that India would use the Pulwama attack to create war hysteria considering the elections.“We were apprehensive that some incident will happen (since elections are near) and when Pulwama happened, we knew the Modi govt would use this to create war hysteria,” he said in an interview to Financial Times.Talking further, he said both countries were nuclear armed and Pakistan would have had to retaliate if it had gone further than what happened — jets violating airspace and throwing a few bombs.“Then God knows where it would have got to,” he added. Khan also asserted his the crackdown on terror infrastructure was something that his country had not seen and that he was doing it not just for other countries but for Pakistan's own good too.