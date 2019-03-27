English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Knew PM Modi Would Use Pulwama to Create War Hysteria, Says Imran Khan
Khan also asserted his the crackdown on terror infrastructure was something that his country had not seen and that he was doing it not just for other countries but for Pakistan's own good too.
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Loading...
New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his country was fairly certain that India would use the Pulwama attack to create war hysteria considering the elections.
“We were apprehensive that some incident will happen (since elections are near) and when Pulwama happened, we knew the Modi govt would use this to create war hysteria,” he said in an interview to Financial Times.
Talking further, he said both countries were nuclear armed and Pakistan would have had to retaliate if it had gone further than what happened — jets violating airspace and throwing a few bombs.
“Then God knows where it would have got to,” he added. Khan also asserted his the crackdown on terror infrastructure was something that his country had not seen and that he was doing it not just for other countries but for Pakistan's own good too.
“We were apprehensive that some incident will happen (since elections are near) and when Pulwama happened, we knew the Modi govt would use this to create war hysteria,” he said in an interview to Financial Times.
Talking further, he said both countries were nuclear armed and Pakistan would have had to retaliate if it had gone further than what happened — jets violating airspace and throwing a few bombs.
“Then God knows where it would have got to,” he added. Khan also asserted his the crackdown on terror infrastructure was something that his country had not seen and that he was doing it not just for other countries but for Pakistan's own good too.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Recommended For You
- We're in the Endgame Now: Marvel Releases Avengers Featurette 'We Lost' Video and 32 Posters
- Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.62 Lakh
- 'OMG OMG': BJP Candidate Tejasvi Surya's Millennial Reaction to Nomination is Viral on Twitter
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Leads the Cavalcade in Ravishing Red Saree by Sabyasachi
- CRPF to Get Bomb-Proof 30-Seater Buses in Kashmir Valley: DG
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results