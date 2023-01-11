Knife Attack at Paris Gare du Nord Train Station: Several Wounded, Suspect Neutralised

Several people were wounded in a knife attack in French capital Paris’ Gare du Nord train station, news agency AFP reported. The suspect has been neutralised.

The police overpowered the person who was wielding a sharp weapon by shooting him, and injuring him in the process. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin applauded the effective and courageous reaction from the police.

Un individu a blessé plusieurs personnes ce matin à la Gare du Nord. Il a rapidement été neutralisé. Merci aux forces de l’ordre pour leur réaction efficace et courageuse.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) January 11, 2023

“An individual injured several people this morning at the Gare du Nord. He was quickly neutralized. Thank you to the police for their effective and courageous response,” read Darmanin’s tweet on Twitter, loosely translated from French.

The state-owned railway system of France Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF) said they have established a security perimeter and the station is operating normally.

The Gare du Nord serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe. The incident has led to major delays in the running of trains. Spate of attacks, mostly launched by Islamic radicals, has put France on alert since 2015.

Earlier in February 2022, police neutralised a knife-wielding man, attacked two police officers in Paris’ Gare du Nord. The man was killed after police retaliated with their weapons.

Later, French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari confirmed that the incident was not linked to terrorism.

In the incident last year, the man was wielding a 12-inch knife, inscribed with the acronym ACAB - ‘All Cops Are Bastards’.

