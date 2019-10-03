Knife Attacker Shot Dead after Injuring Two at Paris Police Headquarters

A knife-wielding man who stabbed two people at police headquarters in central Paris on Thursday has been shot dead, sources told AFP.

The man, who worked as an employee at the police headquarters, was shot by police in the courtyard of the building situated near Notre-Dame cathedral, the sources said.

The premises were cordoned off around lunchtime, and emergency services were at the scene, AFP journalists observed.

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other tourist attractions, was closed.

