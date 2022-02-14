Knife-wielding Miscreant Who Attacked Policemen At Paris' Gare Du Nord Station Killed

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari confirmed that the unidentified miscreant who attacked two police officers in Paris’ Gare du Nord was killed on Monday morning. The unidentified miscreant lunged at the police officers who were on duty in Paris’s Gare du Nord train station with a long-blade knife, people familiar with the developments told news agencies Reuters and AFP.

The 12-inch knife was inscribed with the acronym ACAB - ‘All Cops Are Bastards’, aforementioned officials speaking told news agency AFP.

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari while speaking to French news agency RMC radio said the incident at present is not being linked to terrorism. He further added that the incident caused traffic disruptions. Djebbari also said that the person who attacked the police personnel was identified since cops knew him to be a person who used to hang around the Gare du Nord.

The Gare du Nord train station is among the busiest in Europe as it links Paris to the UK and Belgium. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the incident took place on Monday morning around 7am local time and no civilians were hurt during the incident.

Clashes between French police and citizens during protests are not uncommon but police brutality has been highlighted by the French citizenry in recent times. The issue will also feature prominently as France heads to presidential polls in April.

