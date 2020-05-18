WORLD

1-MIN READ

Know Your Purpose, Power at a Time Like Coronavirus Pandemic, Nancy Pelosi Tells College Grads

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) adjusts her scarf inside the US Capitol in Washington, US. (Reuters)

Pelosi, D-Calif., said graduates would be well served by the resilience, courage and perseverance they have honed over the past four years.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told graduating seniors at Smith College on Saturday to focus on their unique purpose and power during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Pelosi, the first female speaker of the US House, was part of an online commencement ceremony hosted by the private women's college in Northampton, Massachusetts.

During this crisis and in the days, weeks and years that will follow, the world needs your leadership, she said.

Our goal as leaders is to shorten the distance between what is inconceivable to some but inevitable to us. Because Smithies are relentless and persistent, I am confident in your ability to do so.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said graduates would be well served by the resilience, courage and perseverance they have honed over the past four years.

So, as you go forth, embrace the groundbreaking legacy of those who came before you, she said. Know your purpose. Know your power.

