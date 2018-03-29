English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Koreas Set for Historic Summit, Dictator Kim Jong-Un to Meet President Moon Jae-in on April 27
The meeting between Kim Jong Un, leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, and the South's President Moon Jae-in will be only the third of its kind, and will also take place in the DMZ.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: KCNA/via Reuters)
Seoul: North and South Korea will hold a summit on April 27, Seoul officials said Thursday after the two sides met for talks in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.
The meeting between Kim Jong-Un, leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, and the South's President Moon Jae-in will be only the third of its kind, and will also take place in the DMZ.
