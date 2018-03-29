GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Koreas Set for Historic Summit, Dictator Kim Jong-Un to Meet President Moon Jae-in on April 27

The meeting between Kim Jong Un, leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, and the South's President Moon Jae-in will be only the third of its kind, and will also take place in the DMZ.

AFP

Updated:March 29, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Koreas Set for Historic Summit, Dictator Kim Jong-Un to Meet President Moon Jae-in on April 27
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: KCNA/via Reuters)
Seoul: North and South Korea will hold a summit on April 27, Seoul officials said Thursday after the two sides met for talks in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.

The meeting between Kim Jong-Un, leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, and the South's President Moon Jae-in will be only the third of its kind, and will also take place in the DMZ.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Recommended For You