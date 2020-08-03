WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kosovo PM Avdullah Hoti Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Starts 14 Days Self-isolation

Image for representation. ( REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis - RC2MDG9KUYRQ)

Image for representation. ( REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis - RC2MDG9KUYRQ)

The prime minister said he had started 14 days of self-isolation, during which he would perform his duties from home.

  • AFP Pristina
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Share this:

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said late Sunday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would self-isolate for the next two weeks.

"Today I did the test for the Covid-19 and tested positive," Hoti wrote on his Facebook account.

The prime minister said he had started 14 days of self-isolation, during which he would perform his duties from home.

"I have no signs (of the disease), except a very mild cough," said Hoti, who took only over as prime minister in early June.

Like the rest of the Balkans region, Kosovo has reported a surge of coronavirus infections since June. It is one of the poorest countries in Europe with the most fragile medical infrastructure.

The nation of 1.8 million people has so far registered some 249 deaths and nearly 9,000 infections.

The head of Kosovo's health sector unions Blerim Syle warned earlier this month that the country could become the Wuhan of the Balkans -- a reference to the Chinese region hit hardest by the virus.

Late in June Bosnia's 53-year-old minister for veterans affairs, Salko Bukvarevic, died after contracting the coronavirus.

Next Story
Loading