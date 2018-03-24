English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kosovo Rings Changes, Stops Using Serbia's International Phone Code
The move comes two years after Serbia, which does not recognise the independence of its former province, agreed to allow Pristina to have its own international telephone code.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Pristina: Kosovo's state telecom company said on Saturday it has stopped using Serbia's country code for landline phone calls, and instead will use its own new code.
The move comes two years after Serbia, which does not recognise the independence of its former province, agreed to allow Pristina to have its own international telephone code.
"From March 24th the +381 code cannot be used. Now you have to use +383 code. Please inform your associates and friends," Kosovo Telecom said in an SMS message to its clients.
The landlocked Balkan country, which declared independence in 2008, has been using the codes of Serbia, Monaco (+377) and Slovenia (+386). Mobile operators will also change codes in the coming months.
The country of 1.8 million people is recognised by 116 nations but is not a United Nations member because of objections from Serbia, some European Union states and UN Security Council members Russia and China.
While Serbia does not formally recognise the independence of its former province, it has agreed to hold talks to normalise relations and smooth Belgrade’s path towards EU membership.
Also Watch
The move comes two years after Serbia, which does not recognise the independence of its former province, agreed to allow Pristina to have its own international telephone code.
"From March 24th the +381 code cannot be used. Now you have to use +383 code. Please inform your associates and friends," Kosovo Telecom said in an SMS message to its clients.
The landlocked Balkan country, which declared independence in 2008, has been using the codes of Serbia, Monaco (+377) and Slovenia (+386). Mobile operators will also change codes in the coming months.
The country of 1.8 million people is recognised by 116 nations but is not a United Nations member because of objections from Serbia, some European Union states and UN Security Council members Russia and China.
While Serbia does not formally recognise the independence of its former province, it has agreed to hold talks to normalise relations and smooth Belgrade’s path towards EU membership.
Also Watch
-
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Thursday 22 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bancroft Ball Tampering Incident Steals the Spotlight as South Africa Surge Ahead
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys His Father a Cadillac Escalade SUV Following Doctor’s Advice
- Virat Kohli Opts for County Stint Before India's Tour of England
- 'Felt Violated': Mahira Khan Opens Up on Leaked Photos With Ranbir Kapoor
- S Durga: Tracing The Travails of a Durga in God’s Own Inferno