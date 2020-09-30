News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Kosovo: Woman Faces Terror Charges Over Call For Revenge

Kosovo prosecutors on Wednesday charged a local woman with inciting terrorism for allegedly posting on social media that unspecified revenge should follow the U.S. killing of two Iranian military officials.

PRISTINA, Kosovo: Kosovo prosecutors on Wednesday charged a local woman with inciting terrorism for allegedly posting on social media that unspecified revenge should follow the U.S. killing of two Iranian military officials.

A statement from the prosecutors’ office said that in January the suspect posted a message saying revenge is an obligation which knows no borders, after the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Soleimani and Iranian militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

She faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

Authorities in Kosovo have implemented tough anti-terrorism laws after hundreds of Kosovar Muslims joined terror groups in Syria and Iraq in the early 2010s.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: September 30, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
