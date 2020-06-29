WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kremlin Calls Media Reports of Russian Bounties to Kill US Troops 'Lies'

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Trump said on Sunday he was never briefed about the reported Russian military intelligence efforts and blasted a New York Times report about them.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 5:11 PM IST
Share this:

The Kremlin on Monday rejected as "lies" media reports that Russian forces had offered to pay Taliban-linked militants to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was never briefed about the reported Russian military intelligence efforts and blasted a New York Times report about them.

Asked about the reports on a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said media outlets should take heed of Trump's comments and also said that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had never discussed the allegations.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading