Kremlin Calls Reports Of Russian State Hacking Against Biden Campaign Firm 'nonsense'

MOSCOW: Reports that Russian state hackers targeted one of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s main election campaign advisory firms “look like nonsense”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Three people briefed on the matter told Reuters earlier that Microsoft Corp had alerted the firm in question that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers.

The hacking attempts targeted staff at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm working with Biden and other prominent Democrats, over the past two months, the sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor