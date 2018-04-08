English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kremlin Cracking Down on Internet to Muzzle Critics, Say Experts
A move this week to block the strongly encrypted messenger Telegram, less than a month after Putin's crushing poll win, marks a new stage in the crackdown launched after his previous victory in 2012.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
Moscow: As Vladimir Putin starts his fourth Kremlin term, authorities are turning up the heat on popular websites and apps ostensibly to fight terrorism but analysts say the real motive is to muzzle critics.
A move this week to block the strongly encrypted messenger Telegram, less than a month after Putin's crushing poll win, marks a new stage in the crackdown launched after his previous victory in 2012.
Telegram, which has 200 million users and is ironically the go-to messaging app for top Kremlin officials, was specifically designed by Russian developers to circumvent the Kremlins security forces.
Putin has gradually brought media, primarily television, under state control since the early 2000s.
Experts say the Kremlin recognises the internet as the principal threat to its domination and one of the last refuges of free speech — especially after it helped fuel unprecedented mass demonstrations when Putin returned to the presidency six years ago after four years as Prime Minister.
"The Kremlin got scared and responded with an attack on internet freedoms," said Andrei Soldatov, editor-in-chief of Agentura.ru, a site monitoring the security services.
In the summer of 2012, Russia created a blacklist of sites showing child pornography or drug use and also those deemed to be "extremist" — a term vague enough to include opposition activism. The professed intention of the move was to protect children from harmful content online.
Two years later, the parliament unleashed a barrage of new anti-terrorist laws, including a ruling that blogs with more than 3,000 viewers per day must face the same strict regulations as news media.
Since then, Russian and foreign internet providers have been legally obliged to store the data of their Russian users in Russia.
This led to the blocking of professional networking site LinkedIn, which did not comply.
Subsequently, new legislation citing terror threats has forced all "distributors of information" — including bloggers and even social media platform VK (formerly VKontakte), its owner Mail.ru, and internet giant Yandex -- to retain all user data for six months and provide it to the authorities on request.
Under the latest measure imposed late last year, the authorities are able ban VPN services that allow users to bypass Russian site blocks by simulating a connection from another country.
This legislative onslaught has been widely used against the opposition, who are ignored by mainstream news media but are active online.
Rights groups have also been hit hard.
The blog and website of the main opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, have been blocked partially or completely several times over his calls for street protests or exposes of official corruption.
Sites used by the opposition organisation of former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who now lives in London, were also blocked after they were designated "undesirable" — a new term for foreign entities that has also been used against the foundation of the US financier George Soros.
"The purpose is to spread fear, (to) make people think that the state controls everything and that you cant hide anywhere, that all data can be collected," said Sarkis Darbinyan, a lawyer and director of a digital rights centre in Moscow.
But Russia cannot simply impose a local version of Chinas "Great Firewall" cutting off all access to sites, he said.
"Unlike China, where the internet was constrained since the beginning, Russian internet started off as very free," he said.
Ultimately global players like Facebook, Twitter, Google, WhatsApp and Telegram who want to operate in Russia will have to comply with state restrictions or get blocked, he said, adding its only "a matter of time."
Navalny's anti-corruption investigations have got millions of views on YouTube and social media, and last year helped mobilise tens of thousands to take to the streets in anti-Kremlin protests. Most of the demonstrators were young people who communicate online.
Opposition figures "find new ways of working: they go over to cloud services, widely use social media such as Facebook and Twitter, and inform people how to get round blocks," said Artyom Kozlyuk, director of internet rights NGO Roskomsvoboda.
But he said he had already observed a "slow process of enslavement" among internet users with many realising "that its better not to publish anything risky so as to avoid the attention of special services and prosecutors."
Also Watch
A move this week to block the strongly encrypted messenger Telegram, less than a month after Putin's crushing poll win, marks a new stage in the crackdown launched after his previous victory in 2012.
Telegram, which has 200 million users and is ironically the go-to messaging app for top Kremlin officials, was specifically designed by Russian developers to circumvent the Kremlins security forces.
Putin has gradually brought media, primarily television, under state control since the early 2000s.
Experts say the Kremlin recognises the internet as the principal threat to its domination and one of the last refuges of free speech — especially after it helped fuel unprecedented mass demonstrations when Putin returned to the presidency six years ago after four years as Prime Minister.
"The Kremlin got scared and responded with an attack on internet freedoms," said Andrei Soldatov, editor-in-chief of Agentura.ru, a site monitoring the security services.
In the summer of 2012, Russia created a blacklist of sites showing child pornography or drug use and also those deemed to be "extremist" — a term vague enough to include opposition activism. The professed intention of the move was to protect children from harmful content online.
Two years later, the parliament unleashed a barrage of new anti-terrorist laws, including a ruling that blogs with more than 3,000 viewers per day must face the same strict regulations as news media.
Since then, Russian and foreign internet providers have been legally obliged to store the data of their Russian users in Russia.
This led to the blocking of professional networking site LinkedIn, which did not comply.
Subsequently, new legislation citing terror threats has forced all "distributors of information" — including bloggers and even social media platform VK (formerly VKontakte), its owner Mail.ru, and internet giant Yandex -- to retain all user data for six months and provide it to the authorities on request.
Under the latest measure imposed late last year, the authorities are able ban VPN services that allow users to bypass Russian site blocks by simulating a connection from another country.
This legislative onslaught has been widely used against the opposition, who are ignored by mainstream news media but are active online.
Rights groups have also been hit hard.
The blog and website of the main opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, have been blocked partially or completely several times over his calls for street protests or exposes of official corruption.
Sites used by the opposition organisation of former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who now lives in London, were also blocked after they were designated "undesirable" — a new term for foreign entities that has also been used against the foundation of the US financier George Soros.
"The purpose is to spread fear, (to) make people think that the state controls everything and that you cant hide anywhere, that all data can be collected," said Sarkis Darbinyan, a lawyer and director of a digital rights centre in Moscow.
But Russia cannot simply impose a local version of Chinas "Great Firewall" cutting off all access to sites, he said.
"Unlike China, where the internet was constrained since the beginning, Russian internet started off as very free," he said.
Ultimately global players like Facebook, Twitter, Google, WhatsApp and Telegram who want to operate in Russia will have to comply with state restrictions or get blocked, he said, adding its only "a matter of time."
Navalny's anti-corruption investigations have got millions of views on YouTube and social media, and last year helped mobilise tens of thousands to take to the streets in anti-Kremlin protests. Most of the demonstrators were young people who communicate online.
Opposition figures "find new ways of working: they go over to cloud services, widely use social media such as Facebook and Twitter, and inform people how to get round blocks," said Artyom Kozlyuk, director of internet rights NGO Roskomsvoboda.
But he said he had already observed a "slow process of enslavement" among internet users with many realising "that its better not to publish anything risky so as to avoid the attention of special services and prosecutors."
Also Watch
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|6
|2
|3
|11
|1
|Australia
|23
|20
|24
|67
|2
|England
|17
|17
|6
|40
|3
|Canada
|7
|11
|8
|26
|5
|Scotland
|4
|6
|8
|18
|6
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|3
|3
|2
|8
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Truth is Manu Never Returned Without Medal, Says Proud Father
- He's Judged Before His Crime is Proven: When SRK Defended Salman Khan
- Tollywood Actress Sri Reddy Goes Topless Against Casting Couch, Taken Into Police Custody
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking