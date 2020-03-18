English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Kremlin Denies EU Allegations Russia is Feeding Coronavirus Disinformation Campaign

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Picture taken December 19, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

The EU document alleged a significant and ongoing disinformation campaign aimed at aggravating the public health crisis in Western countries.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday denied allegations made in a European Union document it was driving a Russian media disinformation campaign designed to worsen the impact of the coronavirus in the West.

The EU document, seen by Reuters, alleged a significant and ongoing disinformation campaign aimed at aggravating the public health crisis in Western countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the allegations were unfounded and lacked common sense.

Peskov pointed to what he said was the lack of a specific example or link to a specific media outlet in the EU document.

"We're talking again about some unfounded allegations which in the current situation are probably the result of an anti-Russian obsession," said Peskov.

