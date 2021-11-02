CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ShahRukhKhan#BiggBoss15#BypollResults#T20WorldCup#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Kremlin Denies Media Report About Russian Troop Buildup Near Ukraine
1-MIN READ

Kremlin Denies Media Report About Russian Troop Buildup Near Ukraine

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected as a "low-quality fake" a U.S. media report about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine (AP)

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected as a "low-quality fake" a U.S. media report about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine (AP)

Commercial satellite photos taken on Monday confirmed recent reports that Russia is once again massing troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine

The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected as a “low-quality fake" a U.S. media report about a Russian military buildup near Ukraine, but said that it was up to Moscow where it moved troops around on its own territory.

The Politico news outlet reported that commercial satellite photos taken on Monday confirmed recent reports that Russia is once again massing troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine after a major buildup this spring.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 02, 2021, 16:01 IST