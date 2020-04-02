WORLD

1-MIN READ

Kremlin Denies Putin Spoke to Saudi Crown Prince after Trump's Tweet

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Oil futures rocketed over 30% on Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude output.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 11:58 PM IST
The Kremlin on Thursday denied that President Vladimir Putin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after Donald Trump made the claim on Twitter, and oil prices rocketed.

"No, there was no conversation," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax news agency, adding that "so far" there were no plans for such talks, after Trump said the Saudi crown prince had spoken to Putin and he expected them to agree on a cut in oil production.



Brent North Sea crude soared as high as $36.29 per barrel before pairing gains to stand up almost 25% at $30.82. WTI surged to $27.39 per barrel and shortly after was 25.4% higher at $25.47.

