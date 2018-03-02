English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kremlin Rejects US Charge Russia in Breach of Arms Control Treaties
Kremlin also rejected an assertion that Putin's speech, one of his most bellicose in years, would deepen Russia's international isolation and said it did not herald the start of a new arms race.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.( Image: Reuters)
Moscow: The Kremlin on Friday rejected a US allegation that Russia had been developing destabilising weapons systems for over a decade in direct violations of its treaty obligations.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders made the allegation on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin announced an array of new nuclear weapons, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a US-built missile shield.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Friday that Russia categorically denied it was in breach of any international arms control pacts.
Peskov also rejected an assertion that Putin's speech, one of his most bellicose in years, would deepen Russia's international isolation and said it did not herald the start of a new arms race.
"Russia does not plan to get dragged into any arms race," said Peskov.
