Kremlin Says Too Early for Conclusions on Ukraine Talks

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was too soon to draw any conclusions from talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine as fighting intensified around the capital Kyiv.

“The work is complex, but the very fact that the work is continuing is in itself positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We don’t want to give any forecasts. Let’s wait for tangible results," he said.

Delegations from Moscow and Kyiv have met for four rounds of talks to find a diplomatic resolution to the nearly three weeks of fighting between Russia’s army and Ukraine.

Both sides earlier raised hopes that a document might be signed at meetings held by video-conference Monday before the sides announced a break for a “technical pause".

Peskov said Tuesday it was “too early" to discuss the format of any document that could be adopted as a result of negotiations, saying this was part of discussions between negotiators.

Both sides indicated over the weekend that they were making headway.

Russia’s negotiators hailed “significant progress" while a lead Ukrainian negotiator said Moscow’s delegation had stopped issuing “ultimatums" and instead “carefully listens to our positions".

