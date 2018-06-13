English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kremlin Says Trump-Kim Summit Proves Putin was Right About North Korea
Dmitry Peskov said that the summit had helped reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un walk from lunch at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (Image: AP)
Moscow: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un showed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been right to advocate direct dialogue as the only way of reducing tensions with North Korea.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the summit had helped reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
But he said it would have been wrong to have expected that all of the issues surrounding North Korea's missile and nuclear programme could have been solved in an hour.
