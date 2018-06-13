Kremlin Says Trump-Kim Summit Proves Putin was Right About North Korea

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un showed Russian President Vladimir Putin had been right to advocate direct dialogue as the only way of reducing tensions with North Korea.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the summit had helped reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula.But he said it would have been wrong to have expected that all of the issues surrounding North Korea's missile and nuclear programme could have been solved in an hour.