Kremlin Says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump May Meet This Month in Japan

Both leaders will be attending the G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka later this month.

Reuters

Updated:June 7, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
Kremlin Says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump May Meet This Month in Japan
File photo of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moscow: The Kremlin said on Friday that it saw a chance that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump would meet at the G20 meeting in Japan's Osaka later this month, the Interfax news agency reported.

"There is of course a chance. There is a chance anything could happen," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

