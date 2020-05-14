WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kremlin Spokesman Got Double-sided Pneumonia from Coronavirus

File photo of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (Image: Reuters)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has got double-sided pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

Share this:

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he has got double-sided pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview with the business daily Kommersant, Peskov said that he initially had only a small fever and was undergoing treatment at home.

He said he was hospitalised after he had a computer tomography that showed both of his lungs were affected.

The 52-year-old Peskov said Monday that he contracted the virus but didn't give details of his condition.

He is the fourth senior Russian official to test positive for the virus. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that he was infected on April 30, and in the following days Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev and Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova also tested positive.

It wasn't clear when those officials last met with President Vladimir Putin, who has limited his public appearances and held most of his meetings online.

Russia has ranked second after the United States in the number of infections, with over 242,000 cases, including 2,212 deaths.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading