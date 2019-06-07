English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kremlin 'Won't Change' Behaviour for Improved Ties With UK
The Kremlin struck a defiant tone after a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May urged Russia to change its behaviour to improve ties.
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moscow: The Kremlin said on Friday Russia will not change its behaviour to improve ties with London after a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May urged Russia to do so.
"No, we won't change (behaviour) because the only thing Russia wants is beneficial relations that are based on each others' interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Interfax news agency reported.
