Kubalik has 2 goals and 3 assists, Blackhawks beat Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik had two goals and three assists to help the Chicago Blackhawks beat the host Edmonton Oilers 6-4 on Saturday in Game 1 of the best-of-five qualifying round series.

The game was played in front of tarps, massive video screens, and empty seats at Rogers Place, which is hosting the 12 Western Conference teams as the NHL completes the 2019-20 season.

Kubalik scored twice in the second period, the first goal chasing starter Mike Smith from the Oilers net (five goals on 23 shots), and the second getting past Mikko Koskinen to make it 6-2. Kubalik had 30 goals and 16 assists before regular-season play was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews added two goals and an assist, Dylan Strome, Brandon Saad also scored.

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists for Edmonton, and Leon Draisaitl, James Neal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored.

ISLANDERS 2, PANTHERS 1

TORONTO Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots and New York opened the series with a victory over Florida.

Anthony Beauvillier scored on a power play at 3:39 of the second period. The goal came a little over a minute after Floridas Mike Matheson was penalized for a hit to the head on defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who did not return.

Islanders trade deadline addition Jean-Gabriel Pageau opened the scoring re-directing in Derick Brassards centering pass 12 minutes into the game. Jonathan Huberdeau scored 23 seconds into the third for Florida,

HURRICANES 3, RANGERS 2

TORONTO Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist in Carolina’s opening victory over New York.

Jaccob Slavin scored 1:01 seconds in on Carolinas first shot on goal. Martin Necas also scored and Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots. Mika Zibanejad and Marc Staal scored for the Rangers.

