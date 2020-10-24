News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

Kushner Friend Charged With Cyberstalking During Divorce

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

A friend of President Donald Trumps soninlaw Jared Kushner who was once offered a lowlevel position in the administration has been charged with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.

NEW YORK: A friend of President Donald Trumps son-in-law Jared Kushner who was once offered a low-level position in the administration has been charged with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.

Federal prosecutors in New York City accused Ken Kurson on Friday of sending threatening messages to several people in a pattern of harassment amid his divorce proceedings in 2015.

Kurson, who works in the cryptocurrency industry, was once the editor of a Kushner-owned newspaper, The New York Observer.

Kursons lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in a statement: The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it.

Kurson was released on $100,000 bond at his initial court appearance on Friday in a virtual hearing before a judge in federal court in Brooklyn.

The investigation arose from a background check after the Trump administration offered Kurson a seat in 2018 on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 24, 2020, 1:55 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...