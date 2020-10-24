Kushner Friend Charged With Cyberstalking During Divorce
The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.
A friend of President Donald Trumps soninlaw Jared Kushner who was once offered a lowlevel position in the administration has been charged with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: October 24, 2020, 2:00 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
NEW YORK: A friend of President Donald Trumps son-in-law Jared Kushner who was once offered a low-level position in the administration has been charged with cyberstalking during a heated divorce.
Federal prosecutors in New York City accused Ken Kurson on Friday of sending threatening messages to several people in a pattern of harassment amid his divorce proceedings in 2015.
Kurson, who works in the cryptocurrency industry, was once the editor of a Kushner-owned newspaper, The New York Observer.
Kursons lawyer, Marc Mukasey, said in a statement: The conduct alleged is hardly worthy of a federal criminal prosecution. Ken will get past it.
Kurson was released on $100,000 bond at his initial court appearance on Friday in a virtual hearing before a judge in federal court in Brooklyn.
The investigation arose from a background check after the Trump administration offered Kurson a seat in 2018 on the board of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor