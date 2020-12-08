Kuwait Emir Reappoints Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid As PM - State Media

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah reappointed Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Tuesday after he had submitted his government’s resignation in a procedural step following parliamentary polls in the Gulf Arab state.

Sheikh Nawaf, who took over the reins of the OPEC member state in September after the death of his brother, has asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet for approval by the emir, said a decree carried on state media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor