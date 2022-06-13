Kuwait Expels Expats Protesting Against Nupur Sharma’s Comments On Prophet Muhammad

The Kuwait government will arrest and bring in expats who organized a protest against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma who allegedly made insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The expats stand accused of organizing protests which expats in Kuwait are not allowed to organize. News outlet Arab Times which reported the incident also said, citing people familiar with the development, that after their arrests the expats will be deported to their home countries. The nationalities of the protesters were not revealed.

Kuwait bars non-Kuwaitis from organizing sit-ins or demonstrations. The people arrested will also be barred from entering Kuwait again. The detectives are arresting the people involved.

The development comes amid several Gulf nations summoning respective envoys summoning Indian emissaries to lodge their protests against the former BJP spokesperson’s comments made earlier this month at a panel discussion hosted by a television news channel.

The spokesperson and another party member were expelled from the BJP, with the ruling-party saying that in India all religions and all groups of people are to be respected.

The video shared by Arab Times shows a heavily-built man chanting slogans and urging others to do so, demanding justice for the allegedly insulting comments made against Prophet Mohammad. The identity of the man remains unknown but the gathering at the street corner in Fahaheel, as seen in the video, was more than two dozen.

News18 could not verify the authenticity of the video.

India earlier told Kuwait that strong action was taken against those who tried to hurt sentiments of people belonging to the minority communities. The Indian mission in Kuwait also highlighted that action was taken against individuals who made offensive tweets against minorities on social media website Twitter.

“The Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements. In line with our civilizational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions,” the spokesperson said, reiterating the BJP’s stance regarding the issue.

There has been violence in several cities of India after people from the Muslim community held protests, which turned violent, condemning Nupur Sharma for her comments.

(with inputs from Arab Times and ANI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.