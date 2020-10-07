Next Story
Kuwait Names Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as New Crown Prince: Report
Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has been named crown prince of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state, state news agency KUNA said, citing a statement from his office. The Gulf Arab state's parliament must approve the choice.
- Reuters Dubai
- Last Updated: October 7, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Sheikh Meshal is deputy chief of the National Guard and a brother of the late emir who died last Tuesday.
The Gulf Arab state's parliament must approve the choice.