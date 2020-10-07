News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Kuwait Names Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as New Crown Prince: Report

Sheikh Meshal is deputy chief of the National Guard and a brother of the late emir who died last Tuesday.

Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has been named crown prince of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state, state news agency KUNA said, citing a statement from his office. The Gulf Arab state's parliament must approve the choice.

Kuwait's new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday named Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as crown prince of the U.S.-allied OPEC member state, state news agency KUNA said, citing a statement from his office.

The Gulf Arab state's parliament must approve the choice.


