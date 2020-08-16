WORLD

1-MIN READ

Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged - Al-Qabas newspaper

Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged - Al-Qabas newspaper

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
DUBAI Kuwait’s position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.

Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states, making the UAE the only third Arab state to do so.

A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment.

“The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept,” al-Qabas said.

Palestinians denounced the Israel-UAE deal, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have remained silent.

Fellow Gulf nations Oman and Bahrain praised the deal.

  • First Published: August 16, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
