Kuwait's Government Resigns Ahead of Anticipated Elections Next Year
The government in Kuwait has resigned in the past, particularly when faced with no-confidence votes and grilling of ruling family members.
This Dec. 16, 2012 file photo shows a General view of Kuwait's National Assembly during the inauguration of the 14th Legislative Term of the National Assembly in Kuwait. (Photo: Getty Images)
Kuwait City: Kuwait's state-run news agency says the Arab Gulf country's Cabinet has resigned. The move comes ahead of parliamentary elections early next year.
KUNA reported on Thursday that Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Sabah formally submitted his Cabinet's resignation to the country's ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah.
An election is also expected for the 50-seat parliament in early 2020.
