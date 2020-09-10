WORLD

1-MIN READ

La Niña Present, Sees 75% Chance Through 2020 Winter: U.S. CPC

La Niña conditions were present in August, and have a 75% chance of continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 202021, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

La Niña conditions were present in August, and have a 75% chance of continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2020-21, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

A borderline moderate La Niña event is favored during the peak November-January season, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

The weather phenomenon last emerged during September-November season in 2017 and lasted through early 2018.

  First Published: September 10, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
