Lack of Preparedness is Greatest Failure of Our Collective Ecosystem: Top US Scientist on Covid-19

Representational photo.

Dr Andrew Plump, president of R&D, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited added that he didn’t want to point a finger at anyone.

Describing COVID-19 as the worst health crisis in the recent memory, an American scientist leading the research wing of one of the top 20 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world has said that lack of preparedness has been the ”greatest failure” of the collective ecosystem. ”I don’t want to point a finger at anyone.

In some ways it’s a collective failure of our system. (While) it’s the greatest success in our ecosystem our response to COVID-19 you might argue, it’s also perhaps the greatest failure of our collective ecosystem, which was our lack of preparedness,” Dr Andrew Plump, president of R&D, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, told.

first published:June 21, 2021, 07:16 IST